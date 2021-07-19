There was controversy on Sunday, July 18, over reports claiming the Nigerian Air Force lost one of its fighter jets in a crash

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, discredits the reports about the reported air mishap

NAF in May 2021, suffered a tragic plane crash that led to the death of was a serving Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers in Kaduna

FCT, Abuja - Reports claiming that a Nigerian military plane, an Alpha jet, crashed somewhere in Kaduna state Sunday, July 18, have been dismissed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The director of public relations and information of NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, told Leadership newspaper that no crash occurred in Kaduna.

Nigerian Air Force is displeased by the unverified reports alleging a crash occurred in Kaduna. Photo: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

He said:

“No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna. I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.’’

A source claims a military jet conducted airstrikes in Zamfara

PR Nigeria reported that an intelligence officer also denied reports of the military plane crash.

The source told the publication that a military jet conducted aerial bombardments of armed bandits in Zamfara, one of the North-West States and returned to bass successfully.

He said the aircraft took off from Katsina for an anti-banditry operation against bandits in a neighbouring state.

The operative said:

“The aircraft took off from Katsina State this morning and completed its mission against bandits’ dens in the targetted areas in Zamfara State.''

The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft depart the US for Nigeria

Meanwhile, the first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, July 14 en route to Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Thursday, July 15 noted that the 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries.

He said the countries are Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

Gabkwet stated that an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the NAF is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

