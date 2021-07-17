A joint border security patrol team is on the trail of suspected kidnappers who abducted a 12-year-old boy from the Benin Republic

The Nigeria police and the Nigeria Immigration Services have contacted the police authorities in Benin Republic over the matter

The kidnapping of people for ransom has become a big security issue in most states across Nigeria

A 12-year-old boy suspected to be a kidnap victim has been rescued from a coffin in an unmarked vehicle in Kwara state.

According to Leadership, the victim was discovered by the joint border patrol team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Nigeria Police.

The spokesperson for the Kwara state command of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, said the driver of the vehicle ran away on sighting the officers.

He said:

‘’It was when the immigration officers searched the vehicle that they discovered a coffin and when they opened the coffin, a minor of about 12 year-old was seen inside the casket covered with white cloth.

“The Immigration operatives alerted NSCDC and other security agencies involved in border patrol and efforts are ongoing to arrest the two occupants of the vehicle who are now at large.''

Afolabi said the boy, who is from a village in Benin Republic has been medically examined and found to be fine, Daily Trust reported.

He stated that the rescued minor has been handed over to the policemen in the Benin Republic for further investigations and reunion with his family.

