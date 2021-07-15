The presidency has shared a video of President Muhammadu Buhari's official visit to Kano state

The president was well received by the Kano government and the governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The Nigerian president also commissioned projects in the state in addition to visiting some important sites

Kano state - Hundreds of residents in Kano state topped out to President Muhammadu Buhari during his official visit to the state on Thursday, July 15.

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant to the president on broadcast media, shared a video via Facebook depicting residents cheering the president in Kano.

President Buhari waving to Kano residents during his visit to the state. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

He described Kano as the largest political base of President Buhari.

Buhari commissions project in Kano

The presidential aide disclosed that during his trip, Buhari officially commissioned Dangi bridge/underpass at Zoo Road.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president on digital and new media, disclosed in a Facebook post that Buhari also attended the official groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of Kano - Kaduna standard gauge at the Zawaciki, Railway Station in Dawakin.

He stated that the transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, during a speech at the event said the Kano Railway Mega Station will be the biggest railway station in Nigeria.

The president also paid homage to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace.

