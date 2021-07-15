Content creators on Facebook and Instagram are in for a good time as Mark Zuckerberg to reward them with over $1 billion

The billionaire entrepreneur made the announcement via his personal Facebook page on Wednesday, July 14

Facebook/Instagram ontent creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world are all excited as they await more details about the programme

Mark Zuckerberg, the American billionaire and founder/CEO of Facebook Inc, has announced a new plan to handsomely reward content creators on Facebook and its sister social media platform, Instagram.

Zuckerberg made the announcement in a brief statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, July 14.

Founder/CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg leaves after meeting with French President Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on May 10, 2019. Photo credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency

Source: Facebook

According to the entrepreneur, plans are underway to splash over $1 billion on content creators and Facebook and Instagram.

The statement reads:

"We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living, so we're creating new programs to invest over $1 billion to reward creators for great content they create on Facebook and Instagram through 2022.

"Investing in creators isn't new for us, but I'm excited to expand this work over time. More details soon."

Nigerians, others react

Nearly 90,000 Facebook users across the world, including Nigerians, have reacted to Zuckerberg's statement, commending the billionaire for the initiative.

Jeffrey Dyala commented:

"This news excites us in Nigeria, Mark."

Firsts Baba Isa said:

"I can't wait for this "more details". It's exciting to see that you are thinking of ways to enable us make money with our time here. It's about time.

"Let's share in the billions. As we say in Nigeria, "Mark, no be only you waka come o." "

Oluwanishola Akeju said:

"Dear Mark,

"My name is Oluwanishola Akeju. Writing is what I breathe. Include me in your plans. Kind regards."

Dave Crosby said:

"Facebook has been an incredible platform me as a creator. I love the teams you have built to support us. Looking forward to hearing more about this!"

DJ Slice said:

"That’s amazing. Will love to see the details and blue print. I think is as creators should be rewarded since we bring many of people to the platform."

