The education deprivation in northern Nigeria is becoming unbearable mainly due to the insecurity in the region

Major stakeholders in the region are concerned that the challenges will aggravate an already bad situation

The respected northern organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, wants the federal government to be proactive in stopping mass abductions

Kaduna - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it is disturbed by the lack of the federal government’s proactive steps to halt kidnapping in the northern regions of the country.

The spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, shared the concerns of the northern body in an interview with The Punch newspaper.

The Audu Ogbeh-led ACF says the federal government needs to be proactive in tackling mass kidnappings. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

The ACF concerned about obvious lapses in security affairs

He noted that it is the belief of the ACF that the Buhari-led government is not alive with intelligence gathering to stop the recurrent mass kidnappings.

Yawe said:

“The best way to handle the menace of kidnapping is for the government to be more proactive in intelligence gathering.

“Once we have good intelligence we can act swiftly and stop kidnapping. The danger of allowing people to be kidnapped is that once this happens, getting them released through payment of ransom or military action becomes more complicated. This is the sad situation we are in on now.”

Scary statistics concerning education in Nigeria

According to UNICEF, Nigeria has one of the world's highest numbers of out-of-school children, 13.2 million.

Experts say the wave of school kidnappings in northern Nigeria has worsened the situation, with some state authorities closing down boarding schools in their states until security is guaranteed.

Recall that the Kaduna state government recently ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools in locations vulnerable to bandit attacks.

The directive was issued by the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the Kaduna state ministry of education, Umma Ahmed.

The notice was also sent to the proprietors of the private schools affected, stressing that the closure was with immediate effect.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna-Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

