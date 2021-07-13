Nigerian soldiers are truly on top of their game to defeat terrorists who major in kidnapping innocent civilians in the north

The soldiers who carried out the rescue operation were attached to Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai in Borno state

The gallant troops have been commended by the military high command for their commitment and decisive operations against the terrorists

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - The Nigerian Army continues to record success in the fight against terrorism as they pounce on insurgents in the northern region of the country.

Nigerian troops have rescued seventeen people from a kidnap attempt by Boko Haram terrorists during an attack along Kontori along Maiduguri – Damaturu road in Borno state.

The soldiers attached to Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) rescued the victims after the suspects had attempted to infiltrate Auno village on Wednesday, July 7.

Nigerian troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai have succeeded in rescuing 17 people kidnapped by Boko Haram. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations in a statement shared on the Facebook page of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, July 13.

According to Nwachukwu, the insurgents in large numbers were intercepted by the troops who engaged them in a gun duel.

It was also gathered that the successful operation led to the rescue of the commuting civilians, who were abducted during the attack.

Military kills 73 terrorists, rescues 55 victims in Borno

Earlier, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 73 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 55 victims in Borno state.

This was disclosed by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko.

According to him, troops conducted ambush and clearance operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled terrorist attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations.

Nigerian troops capture 2 Boko Haram logistics suppliers

In another development, The gallant troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrested two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers in Borno state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The troops nabbed the suppliers on Saturday, July 3, within Muna general area of the northern state.

Abducted Kebbi student killed, 4 others rescued

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday, June 18, exchanged gunfire with the armed bandits who kidnapped some students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state.

The deputy force commander of the Joint Task Force in the northwest region, Air Commodore Abubakar AbdulKadir, made this known in Zamfara state.

According to AbdulKadir, one of the students died in the encounter while four others and a teacher were rescued alive.

Source: Legit Nigeria