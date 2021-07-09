Breaking Down Andrew Taylor’s Journey to Professional Success

Andrew Taylor, 31, was working as a grocery bagger for a local supermarket before getting into insurance. Through a high school friend, he learned about the insurance industry and was intrigued by the opportunity. His interest was further developed when he read Robert Kiyosaki’s book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” about building wealth through investing in assets. This was the start of Andrew’s journey as an insurance agent. He has now worked in the industry for over 12 years.

Through his agency, First Family Life USA, Andrew Taylor has taught and mentored insurance agents at a world-class level. He encourages his agents to keep working hard to achieve the success that he has been able to reach. Now a multimillion-dollar business, FFL USA aims to help as many people as possible realize their dreams of living a more happy and secure life.

For most people, working as an agent for an independent marketing organization is very challenging, as thousands offer low pay and benefits. This is where FFL USA sets itself apart from the rest of the industry and is climbing to new heights under Andrew Taylor’s leadership. The agency uses warm leads for its agents to easily make sales. These are clients who are already interested in insurance, which helps agents to better succeed and not have to worry about selling insurance policies to friends and family members.

Despite his success in the industry, Andrew Taylor remains humble and continues to work hard to achieve bigger things in life. He is married to his wife, Nicole, and they have a son named Atlas. Andrew continues to rediscover ways to make his agency grow, not only for himself but his agents and their thousands of clients.

Projected to earn over $300 million dollars in 2021, Andrew and the team at FFL USA aim to help more people get coverage with better insurance policies. They have already helped over 3,900 families in April of 2021 alone. Andrew wants to help more people and it is something that pushes him to become more dedicated to his work.

Andrew Taylor’s success didn’t happen overnight. It took him years to become a good insurance agent and overcome many obstacles before achieving success. To him, the realization of making money instead of working for money was the first lesson he had to learn. This essential lesson led the way for him to make brave but wise decisions that put him where he is today.

Under Andrew Taylor’s guidance and leadership, First Family Life USA has become one of the most successful IMOs in the United States. The business continues to grow, especially after its recent partnership with Integrity Marketing Group. Andrew Taylor and his team have become instrumental in making more people aware of the value of life insurance and its many benefits.

Andrew Taylor has persevered despite the uncertainties and many challenges of the insurance industry. He has followed his passion and is now one of the top insurance agents in the country, as well as an inspiration to many insurance agents that are just getting started.

To learn more about Andrew Taylor, connect with him on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. You can also check out FFL USA on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

