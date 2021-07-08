Some unidentified gunmen early on Wednesday, July 7, murdered Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, and severely wounded the First Lady, Martine Moïse, in a coordinated attack on their home.

Yahoo News reported that Moïse's assassination was disclosed in a statement from Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph.

Moïse’s killing marked the most high-profile act of violence to hit the Caribbean nation amid significant unrest recently.

Since Haiti gained independence in 1804, three leaders in the country have been assassinated, while one was officially executed.

Below is the list of the leaders of Haiti that have been killed:

1. Dessalines, Jean Jacques

Dessalines was the military ruler that helped name the country. According to the BBC Pidgin, he proclaimed independence for Haiti in 1805 and declared himself emperor in 1805. Dessalines was reportedly assassinated on October 17, 1806

2. Sylvain Salnave

Sylvain Salnave was a Haitian general who served as the President of Haïti from 1867 to 1869. He was elected president after he led the overthrow of President Fabre Geffrard.

He was overthrown in a coup. He was tried for treason and executed in 1869 by his successor Nissage Saget.

3. Vilbrun Guillaume Sam

Vilbrun was president of Haiti from March 4 to 27 July 1915. After he ordered the execution of 167 political prisoners, including former president Zamor, rebels rebelled against him.

Sam fled to the French embassy, where he received asylum but the rebels broke into the embassy and found Sam. They dragged him out and killed him.

4. Jovenel Moïse

Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, July 2021.

Police kill suspects linked to death of Haiti's president

Meanwhile, barely a day after the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was killed in his private residence, security operatives in the country have dealt a heavy blow on persons suspected to be linked to the murder.

According to the head of police in Haiti, Léon Charles, officers on Wednesday, July 7, killed four of the suspects and succeed in getting hold of two others, New York Times reported.

Charles announced that the arrested suspects who have been regarded as professional assassins are now in police custody.

