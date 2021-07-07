If you think we have a lot of Nigerian creatives in the country, wait until you find out just how many Nigerians in the diaspora are taking over the world one design at a time.

One of such talents is a UK-based fashion designer, Oluwagbemisola Okunlola, whose speciality in making stunning wedding dresses is slowly earning her a top spot in the fashion industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Nigerian designer has created several beautiful designs. Photo credit: Oluwagbemisola Okunlola

Source: Instagram

Oluwagbemisola under her fashion brand, Alonuko Bespoke, recently released their latest bridal range tagged 'The Freedom Collection'.

Going through the collection, it is clear to see that Alonuko's bridal looks are every bride's dream for their big day.

Check out seven looks from the collection below:

1. Seamless ballgown

The gorgeous dress is designed with exquisite hand embroidery detailing from top to bottom.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. Structured ballgown

The dress comes with delicate draped soft tulle neck and sleeve detail. It is finished with an extra-wide and long train, paired with a rhinestone and pearl 2-tiered cathedral length veil.

3. The 2-in-1 dress

This look with beautifully designed palm trees, intricately hand-embroidered with Japanese beads, has a sculpted detachable overskirt.

4. Classy and simple

This effortless charming mermaid dress has elements of translucent illusion tulle, fitted on the body and with a thigh-high opening in the front.

5. Mermaid dress

Draped with a soft tulle jacket with puffing sleeves, this flowery mermaid dress is a sight to behold

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

6. Another 2-in-one dress

A double-layered lace sheath gown, embellished with jewelled straps and a low swoop back, with a matching detachable pleated overskirt.

7. Mermaid and sparkles

According to the brand, this incredibly detailed hand embroidery look was inspired by Nigerian tribal prints which were brought to life with a combination of glass beads and pearls.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Court wedding looks

For many women, a court wedding doesn't necessarily require much dressing up like that of the white wedding ceremony. However, this is where many brides get it wrong as the line between keeping things toned down and not bothering to put an effort gets blurred out.

Courthouse weddings usually call for a tone-down, more civil look. Hence, back in the day, couples usually opted for suits as their official wedding look.

Well, not anymore.

Things have since changed - for the women at least. While the men's court wedding fashion look is pretty restrictive, there is a lot women can do, and have done to wed in style.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng