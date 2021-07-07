Tristan Thompson is planning a grand gesture to win Khloe Kardashian back after he cheated on her multiple times

Khloe called the relationship quits because she feels like she can't trust Tristan any more, but he's determined to change that

Tristan is convinced that Khloe will never leave him because they have too much history, he wants to get his girl back

According to a new report, Tristan Thompson is "confident" that he will win his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian back after his latest cheating scandal. The 30-year-old Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating several times in recent months.

Sydney Chase, in particular, claimed that he had cheated on Khloe with her, which Tristan has denied. Despite the uproar, a source close to Heat says the athlete is planning a "grand gesture" to win back the Good American founder, 37, and is confident it will succeed.

"She's kicked Tristan out and ditched her engagement ring, but he says it won't last. He says that Khloe will never leave him as they've got too much history," said the insider.

Tristan Thompson is convinced that he can win Khloe Kardashian back after cheating on her. Image: Brian Babineau/NBAE and Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment

Source: UGC

There have been a string of cheating allegations levelled against Tristan in the past months and he has denied all of them.

Despite this, Khloe had maintained her love for the basketball player and there had been no signs of a breakup until reports that he had been seen spending time in a bedroom with three women at a house party went viral according to Mirror.

While Khloe hasn't confirmed their split, she didn't pay Tristan any tributes on Father's Day; she instead posted a quote on Instagram.

Legit.ng previously reported that Khloe Kardashian has pulled the plug on her relationship with Tristan Thompson once again after it emerged that he's been back to his old ways.

Sources claim that the duo parted ways although they have been meeting for the sake of their daughter True.

This comes after Tristan was spotted partying with women and even enjoying some quality time with three in a bedroom at a party hosted by Drake.

The couple had just gotten back together with Tristan trying to make things work in their on and off relationship.

