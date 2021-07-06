Two Boko Haram logistics suppliers have been arrested during a clearance operation within Muna general area in Borno state

The suspects were nabbed by troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force

The development was confirmed by the Nigerian Army's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu

Borno state - The Nigerian Army continues to record success in the fight against insurgency as they pounce on terrorists in the northern region of the country.

The gallant troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrested two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers in Borno state.

Troops operating in the northeast have captured two Boko Haram Terrorists’ logistics suppliers in Borno state. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army director of public relations, confirming this said the troops nabbed the suppliers on Saturday, July 3, within Muna general area of the northern state.

Nwachukwu in a statement shared on the army's Facebook page also noted that assorted items and utensils meant for the terrorists were recovered. The items included:

One hand grenade

One axe

One vehicle

Five bicycles

Two mobile phones

Some quantity of petroleum, oil and lubricant.

Army releases photos as troops recover truckload of petrol in Borno

Earlier, Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents during a heavy gun battle along the Ngoshe-Ashigashiya road in Borno.

A statement by the army's spokesman on Monday, July 5, revealed that the soldiers engaged the terrorists in the Daushe area of the state on Sunday, July 4.

Nwachukwu added that about five armed Boko Haram members were killed by the troops while others fled into the Mandara Mountains with several gunshot wounds.

Nigerian troops arrest ISWAP terrorist

Meanwhile, an illegal arms dealer suspected to be working for the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) was arrested in Ogun state on Thursday, July 1.

The insurgent, according to the acting director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, was on his way to Lagos to acquire arms for his gang in Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

Onyeuko, in his press briefing, revealed that the soldiers acted with intelligence reports to trail and arrest the suspect, Ibrahim Musa.

