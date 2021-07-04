The police arrested some of the people agitating for Yoruba nation during their rally at Ojota, Lagos on Saturday

The suspects who are 49 in number would be handed to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for prosecution

Though there were setbacks, the Ilana Omo Oodua group has praised those who refused to be intimidated and turned up for the rally

Ikeja, Lagos - No fewer than 49 suspects arrested during the Yoruba nation rally held on Saturday, July 3, have been paraded by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The venue of the rally, Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota, had witnessed the heavy presence of armed security operatives.

Odumosu, who spoke at the command headquarters on Sunday, July 4, gave reasons for the arrest of the suspects, Punch reports.

Those arrested would be handed to the State CID, Panti, Yaba, for investigation. Photo credit: Ilana Omo Oodua TV

They would be prosecuted

According to him, they violated the ban that no rally or gathering should be held in the state.

Odumusu had told newsmen at the Freedom Park on Saturday that there was a need to prevent any rally following what happened during the EndSARS protest in 2020 that was hijacked by hoodlums.

During the parade, the police CP said:

"The suspects would be handed to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

We have held our rally

Though some are now cooling their heels in prison, a pro-Yoruba nation agitation group, Ilana Omo Oodua hailed those who came out for the scheduled Yoruba nation rally at Ojota.

The group, led by the Second Republic senator, Prof Banji Akintoye, also commended the women who led the rally from the front, PM News reports.

It added that despite attempts to stop the rally, it still held.

The group stated:

“We have held our rally, notwithstanding, the heavy attempts to ensure we do not come to Lagos."

On its Facebook page, the Ilana Omo Oodua shared photos of the protesters who were paraded and the items found on them.

Police officers disperse agitators

Despite severe warnings and the presence of heavy security, some Yoruba nation agitators still came out to protest.

They spread banners and flyers to announce their arrival and presence, daring the security operatives.

Not long after, hot water from an armoured tank was sprayed to disperse the agitators who scampered for safety.

Not scared of the Police?

Some women were not scared of the heavy security who were present at the rally venue as they came out in their numbers.

They were decked in white wrappers, an attire synonymous with African traditional religion.

Source: Legit Newspaper