A young man has made a huge success in life and now owns the Tesla car he has always wanted to have

Sharing snapshots of the new vehicle on Instagram, Marv revealed that he said it in faith in 2013 that he would get a Tesla

Many social media users praised him as they agreed that speaking good things into one's life works

A young man known a Marv on Instagram has shown that speaking good into one's life could go a very long way in determining one's success.

On Wednesday, June 30, the man shared an earlier post he made in 2013 where he said whenever he is ready to buy a car, it would be a Tesla.

The man posed with his Tesla Model 3. Photo source: @mymarvelouslifee

Speaking good things works

Sharing photos of his new ride, the man posed by sitting on the automobile's bonnet. Some of the snaps also showed the cool interior of the car.

According to Cars.usnews.com, the Tesla model 3 which he bought has a starting price of $39,490 (N16,255,663.60).

Marv said that his success story is a perfect example of speaking things into existence. Many people thronged his comment section to celebrate him.

idealsofmaat said:

"They shipped it, finally."

shaynasjackson said:

"Congrats! Speak it!"

shelclay said:

"Oooo can’t wait to visit you money Marv."

conversationswithchanise said:

"Let’s gooooo! Big flex."

greg.travels said:

"Shotty! Congrats my guy."

gregorycurtisjr said:

"You did that!!!"

A Nigerian man 'showed off" his Tesla

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man and his friend caused a big scene in Lagos state and it was an interesting drama to behold.

In a video that has since become sensational content online, he drove a Tesla to a petrol station. Before the car was driven into the station, the man already anticipated how funny the reactions of the people around would be.

At the pump, the attendant kept asking the man to re-park so that his tank opening would face the dispenser.

After checking both sides to no avail, a voice in the video in Yoruba wondered whether the tank is beneath the vehicle.

