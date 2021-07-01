Nnamdi Kanu was living a luxury life before he was re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria, Lai Mohammed says

According to the minister, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have faulted the minister over this statement, with many saying the FG should be less concerned about what Kanu wears

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

Mohammed said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday on the re-arrest of the IPOB leader.

Lai Mohammed says Nnamdi Kanu lived five-star life. Photo: Ministry of information and culture

Source: Facebook

The Minister said, “As you are aware, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to resume his trial.

“Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”

Former presidential candidate says FG needs Igboho, Kanu, others

Legit.ng had previously reported that Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate called on the federal government to convene a round table talk with secessionists and all political agitators in Nigeria.

Moghalu, on Wednesday, June 2, noted that it was wrong and rather dangerous for the government to describe such persons as terrorists.

The southeast politician suggested that the best way forward at such a tensive time is a dialogue between the leadership and the agitating regions.

Igbo National Council speaks

In a related development, the Igbo National Council on Tuesday, July 29 advised the federal government to tread with caution on the arrest and extradition to Nigeria of Kanu.

The INC president Chilos Godsent made the position of the group known in a statement sent to journalists hours after the reports of the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, the IPOB’s leader arrest could spark protests across the southeast if not well managed by federal authorities.

Give him fair hearing

Earlier in the day, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi told the FG to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

Source: Legit