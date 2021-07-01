Away from politics, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state knows how to attract Nigerians' attention especially on social media

This time, the governor posted on Facebook on Wednesday, June 30, a video of him eating at midnight in the kitchen

Over 400 comments have trailed the video as Nigerian Facebook users expressed mixed reactions over his action

Lokoja, Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state set tongues wagging on Wednesday, June 30, when he shared on his Facebook page a video of himself taking bread and tea in the kitchen at midnight.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state shares on his Facebook page a video of himself taking bread and tea in the kitchen at midnight. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

In the one-minute video captioned "midnight snack with my midnight crew bon appétit", a voice suspected to be one of his aides' introduced by saying:

"Hi guys, this is His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state joining us in the kitchen for dinner abi breakfast....So humble, so down-to-earth..."

Governor Bello interrupted as he ate:

"I am enjoying myself. I can't come and die. If I eat this one here...dining, put buffet, put everything, what's the difference? Bread, hot chocolate in my stomach. That's all. I drink water, I'm good."

Nigerians react

The Kogi state governor's action has generated hundreds of diverse reactions from Facebook users.

Ogbu Ojeka John said:

"All those things is because of 2023 yori yori, God will see us through from the hellfire."

James Favour said:

"Your Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello I heartily cherish and love your leadership style sir, may God continue to bless and keep you to move this dear nation to greater height. GYB to PYB by God grace."

Gabriel Eniola Samuel said:

"Kogi state with plenty comedians as politicians , be like say Dino spirits don enter this man."

Bilkisu Bello said:

"My brother is true oh, you can't come and die."

Joshua Òbásfádá Yusufu said:

"Kaiiii, the first time I'm loving this man. He said "I can't come and die"."

Source: Legit.ng