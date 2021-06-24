The Ijaw National Congress has been commended for on their recent affirmation of belief in a united country

The commendation was made by President Buhari during a visit from the national executive of the association

The Nigerian leader also appealed to the leadership of INC to use its influence ‘in making sure that Nigeria remains an indivisible entity

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Ijaw National Congress (INC) for supporting the fight against insecurity by developing internal control mechanisms.

The Nigerian leader while receiving the national executive of the association led by Professor Benjamin Okaba commended INC on the affirmation of their belief in a united Nigeria, Nigerian Tribune reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 24, received the national executive council of Ijaw National Congress. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Buhari gave the commendation in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Thursday, June 22.

In another report by VON, he also used the opportunity to address the demands of the association on a number of issues such as environmental degradation, restructuring, and the creation of states.

Others include the llocation of operational licenses for marginal fields to Ijaw people and the inauguration of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among others.

The president called on the group's leadership to use its influence in making sure that the country a united, indivisible entity.

Okaba on his part assured Buhari that the Ijaws ‘have no secessionist agenda. He also reaffirmed a strong faith in the ‘overall and mutual benefits of true federalism and resource control to the prosperity and stability of Nigeria.

Former minister blasts Yoruba secessionists

Meanwhile, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a message to Yoruba nation agitators.

The former minister of transportation said "Your agitation, apart from being laughable is in the extreme. In fact, it will not stand."

According to him, fighting for a Yoruba nation is a misplaced priority. He said people should be fighting for a Nigeria that guarantees fairness and freedom of expression, where all tribes will have equal rights and opportunities.

