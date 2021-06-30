Following the death of TB Joshua, many people have become his followers on the social media platform, Facebook

Specifically, the church announced that about 600,000 people have started following his page after the news of his death broke

Going further, the church claimed that it had received tributes from 195 countries that have had relationships with the late cleric

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has revealed that many people on Facebook have started following Prophet Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua shortly after his death.

According to the religious centre, the ministries followers on Facebook had increased by over 600,000, Punch Newspaper reports.

Also, the church said since the televangelist’s death was announced, it had received tributes from 195 countries, This Day Newspaper added.

The SCOAN stated these in Lagos on Tuesday, June 29, during a press briefing to officially announce programmes for his burial.

The briefing, led by a Briton, Dr Gary Tonge, also had members of the church, Ayodeji Olabiwonu, Col. Andy Aniboli and Ugochi Aluka in attendance.

Tonge said:

“The news of his departure also led to an increase of 600,000 followers on the TB Joshua Ministries Facebook Page, reaching a total of 6,200,000 — the largest of any religious figure in Africa.”

Holy Spirit will determine TB Joshua's successor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that following the report that indicated that Evelyn, the wife of TB Joshua, has been appointed to replace her late husband as the general overseer the church has finally put the record straight.

The church said the successor of its late founder has not been determined.

Reacting to questions from journalists, Gary Tonge, who spoke on behalf of the church, said an announcement would be made on who steps into the shoes of TB Joshua in due course.

SCOAN fixes date for Pastor TB Joshua's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the remains of Pastor TB Joshua would be buried in the church premises on July 9, 2021.

It was reported that in a statement posted on TB Joshua Ministries Facebook page on Tuesday, June 29, the church said that the burial activities for the renowned cleric would hold from July 5 to July 11.

According to the report, a candlelight procession would be held on Monday, July 5 from 6 pm, saying that people are encouraged to get a candle as a symbol and connect with the programme in their homes to honour God’s servant.

