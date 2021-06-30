Protesting PDP members were seen at the building of the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 30

The mission of the politicians was to get the leadership of NASS to reject Lauretta Onochie following her nomination as INEC's commissioner

The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Onochie has been trailed by nationwide criticisms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is serious about its rejection of Lauretta Onochie who has been nominated as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s commissioner.

Principal members of the opposition party on Wednesday, June 30, stormed the National Assembly (NASS) to demonstrate their displeasure over the presidential media aide's nomination, The Nation reports.

Onochie was nominated as INEC commissioner by President Buhari in 2020

If the Nigerian legislature approves her nomination, Onochie will become a commissioner of the agency, representing Delta state.

The Independent reported that the party also vowed to ensure that the defected lawmakers from Zamfara state will lose their seats.

Onochie declares APC membership

Meanwhile, Onochie had declared that she was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the screening for her nomination as a national commissioner to INEC job approached.

The presidential aide made the disclosure in court documents obtained by the news publication on Friday, June 25, amid condemnation of her nomination for the enviable job.

Onochie, the president's personal assistant on social media confirmed that she was into active politics and a volunteer at the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).

The court document was her statement on oath filed in a pending libel suit that was instituted at the FCT High Court, Abuja.

NBA reveals hard truths to Senate over INEC Job

The rekindled controversy over the nomination of Onochie as a commissioner of INEC was heightened on Thursday, June 10.

This came as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) called on the Senate not to consider Onochie, a member of the APC and a presidential media aide, for the position.

In a letter to the chairman of the Senate committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, the NBA's head of public interest and development law, Monday Ubani, did not only ask that Onochie be dropped but explained that she was unfit for the office due to her political affiliation.

