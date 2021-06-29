In a few weeks, Richard Hutchins went from being homeless to hosting his own art gallery show at Beverly Hills

Richard is an artist who spent years living on the streets in Los Angeles after his art studio burnt down

On Easter Sunday, he bumped into 2 Chainz’ former manager Charlie Rocket at a grocery store in Los Angeles and things turned around completely; he has already got an acting offer.

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a matter of weeks, Richard Hutchins went from being homeless to hosting his own art gallery show in Beverly Hills, and now he has already got a Hollywood acting offer for a role as an artist.

Artist Richard Hutchins Photo: Richard Hutchins Instagram

Source: UGC

Richard spent years living on the streets of Los Angeles after his art studio burnt down.

On Easter Sunday, he bumped into 2 Chainz’ former manager Charlie Rocket at a grocery store in Los Angeles and things turned around completely for him.

Charlie discovered Richard is a talented artist, who in his heyday, had been commissioned to do work for Muhammad Ali, Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye, among others.

Richard had been down on his luck for years but fasted forward to last week when he was lauded as he strolled into his own gallery featuring his work at the Sofitel. Around 500 people attended the shindig, including Damon Dash.

After Charlie got to know Richard and his artistic skill, he helped set up Richard's art website to sell prints.

According to Richard, he has hauled in more than $200,000 (N82,300,000) through the website.

He said 2 Chainz was one of the first customers and Steve Harvey also bought a painting for $3,000 (N1,234,500) TMZ reports.

Richard said he has already got an acting offer for a role as an artist, and he is willing to give back now that he has the resources.

Reactions as Nigerian artist spends 75 hours drawing cute portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo

In other news, a Nigerian visual artist identified as Mayor Olajide has got people talking on social media after spending 75 hours making a portrait of his favourite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legit.ng showcased Mayor's creativity on its Facebook page and many were wowed by the masterpiece.

The photo was captioned:

"Nigerian artist, Mayor Olajide spent 75 hours making a portrait of his favourite football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. Very impressive artwork."

Source: Legit