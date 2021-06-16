Mayor Olajide has got many people appreciating his craft after drawing a portrait of his favourite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

The masterpiece was shared on Legit.ng Facebook page and many people wished the football icon could see the portrait

Mayor invested 75 hours of his time drawing the portrait, and when he was done, the masterpiece was worth the investment

A Nigerian visual artist identified as Mayor Olajide has got people talking on social media after spending 75 hours making a portrait of his favourite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legit.ng showcased Mayor's creativity on its Facebook page and many were wowed by the masterpiece.

Mayor Olajide's masterpiece got many people talking on social media. Photo credit: @mayor_artz

Source: Instagram

The photo was captioned:

"Nigerian artist, Mayor Olajide spent 75 hours making a portrait of his favourite football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. Very impressive artwork."

The masterpiece shows Cristiano smiling. Mayor could be seen sitting close to the big portrait. Another photo shows the artist tending to the portrait.

Many love the portrait

Sarah Moshe said:

"Really this is so real, and the best I've ever seen so far and in future."

Chibueze Okoroji wrote:

"This is really beautiful. I hope Cristiano sees it."

Abdulrahman Abubakar Ahijo commented:

"I wish Ronaldo would see this. He will be very happy. Actually this is impressive."

Flourish Zimchikachim said:

"Everybody is shouting I wish CR7 will see this? You that have seen it before CR7, appreciate the boy in your own little way."

Fabian Chinedu wrote

"This is the best drawing I have ever seen in my entire life so far. So real. God bless you bro. Keep it up."

Source: Legit.ng