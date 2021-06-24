The DSS has denied reports that it arrested Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe following his decision to join in waering a trending t-shirt

Abuja - Reports making the rounds on social media that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe was arrested for wearing a t-shirt with the inscription 'The Dot Nation’ has been debunked.

Sun News reports that the Department of Security Services (DSS) stated that there is no truth in the claim and urged the public to disregard the report.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described a report that he has been arrested by DSS as false. Photo credit: Enyinnaya Abaribe

DSS public relations officer, Peter Afunaya made the clarification on Monday, July 6, after reports emerged that Abaribe was arrested at Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja while attending a function.

The Abia state lawmaker according to Sahara Reporters described a report circulating on social media that he has been arrested as false.

The Senate Minority leader in reaction to the viral social media report said he was not arrested nor accosted by security operatives.

Abaribe's spokesman, Uche Awon stated that it wasn't true adding that some people are mismanaging social media.

Abaribe rocks “The Dot Nation” shirt

It would be recalled that Abaribe, a critic of Buhari’s administration on Tuesday, June 22, wore the t-shirt his office located in the national assembly, Vanguard added.

The senator put on the outfit after President Muhammadu Buhari had used the remark in describing agitations from the southeast during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

After the president's remark, some Nigerians of southeast origin started customising t-shirts with the word after it also became a trending topic on social media.

The outfit has, however, attracted attention and comments on social media.

Igbokwe berates Abaribe for wearing branded shirt

Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser to the Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources has berated Abaribe over his branded shirt “The Dot Nation.”

Peeved by the senator's outfit, Igbokwe wrote on his Facebook page:

“A senator and an ethnic bigot. An elder for nothing. The blood of those policemen and uninformed youths killed in the southeast will be accounted for in the fullness of time. We cannot be mad all the time. I will soon write a book on Abaribe.”

