The Mi 171e model helicopter was on a training mission when it came down at Ol Tepesi area at around 9am on Thursday, June 24

Spokesperson Kioko released a subsequent statement indicating all the passengers had been accounted for and moved to safety

Kioko did not disclose the number of passengers on board or even the injured but confirmed there were fatalities

A chopper belonging to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has crashed in Ngong, Kajiado county.

The crash scene. KDF confirmed there were fatalities but did not disclose the exact number. Photo credit: Brite Adams

A brief statement from KDF confirmed the Mi 171e model helicopter was on a training mission when it came down at Ol Tepesi area at around 9am on Thursday, June 24.

According to KDF, the officers launched a rescue mission almost immediately upon receiving the information about the morning crash.

The KDF said in a statement:

“Today at around 0900hrs, an Mi 171e Air Force Helicopter, on a training mission crash-landed at the OlTepesi area in Ngong, Kaiiado County."

Viral images and video clips showed the chopper burst into flames upon crash landing.

Later in the day, the KDF spokesperson Zipporah Kioko released a subsequent statement indicating all the passengers had been accounted for and moved to safety.

However, Kioko did not disclose the number of passengers on board or even fatalities but said the injured had been moved to the Defense Forces Memorial Hospital, Nairobi.

Kioko added:

"Regrettably, following the crash, we suffered fatalities. The process of communicating with the families to relay the information and KDF condolences is underway."

Meanwhile, another report by Reuters stated that at least 10 Kenyan soldiers were killed in the crash.

The news media said at least 10 of the troops were killed and another 13 injured, adding the the survivors have been airlifted to the military hospital in Nairobi for treatment.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident came barely six months after another KDF aircraft, the Harbin Y-12, crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta county on the afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 12.

It was heading from Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi county, when the accident took place.

Two people who were on board perished.

Nigeria's COAS General Ibrahim Attahiru dies in plane crash

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, died in a plane crash that happened in Kaduna on Friday, May 21.

Attahiru died in the crash alongside 10 other military officers, including the crew.

The late COAS was the second Army chief to die in a plane crash while in office. The first was Lt. Colonel Joseph Akahan who was Chief of Army Staff from May 1967 until May 1968, when he was killed in a helicopter crash during the Nigerian Civil War.

