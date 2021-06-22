Policemen in Kaduna state were able to represent the Nigerian police Force well on Monday, June 21

A group of officers who were on duty escorting an Indian expatriate repelled an ambush from bandits who attempted to kidnap the foreigner

The bandits were forced to flee with many bullet wounds when the response from the officers became too hot for them

Kaduna - The police command in Kaduna has confirmed an attempted kidnap of an Indian expatriate on Monday, June 21, in Dankande, Igabi local government area which turned bad for a band of armed bandits.

ASP Muhammad Jalige, the spokesman of the command in a statement on Tuesday, June 22, said the kidnappers launched their attack from an ambush on the expatriate who was escorted by officers, Daily Trust reports.

However, the policeman bravely engaged the criminals in a gun duel which left one of them dead as several others fled with bullet wounds.

The officers were able to recover ammunition and a handset from the bandits (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Jalige disclosed that after the incident, a search team discovered four AK47 magazines fully loaded with 120 rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition, a mobile phone, including the remains of the slain bandit, Punch also reported

He noted that the body of the kidnapper has been deposited at a morgue while forensic analysis of the phone is ongoing to get more details on the gang, their activities, and locations.

Source: Legit.ng