A video has resurfaced on social media capturing the moment Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido vibed and sang to Wizkid's song

This is following an emerging video of Wizkid singing and dancing to Davido song aboard an aircraft

Both videos seemed to have doused tension and banter among fans of both stars who have pitted the duo against each other

A video has re-emerged on social media of music superstar David Adeleke known by stage name Davido vibing and singing an old song of fellow artiste Wizkid.

Davido's video is coming after a similar one in which Wizkid was captured vibing to his colleague's song.

Davido seemed to enjoy the song as he moved in rhythm to the beats Photo Credit: Steven Ferdman, screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram

In the new video, Wizkid danced to Davido's song abroad an aircraft.

It was however yet to be ascertained the time the video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram was taken.

What Davido meant to fans of both artistes

For long, fans of Davido often referred to as the 30BG gang and fans of Wizkid - known as Wizkid FC - have pitted both artistes against each other.

But this video of Davido that followed that of Wizkid suggests that there is no rancour between both superstars.

@olawunmi_lifestyle reacting to the video said:

"They will not rest o, they will still bring out one fault now."

@isme_fatie stated:

"This is how is supposed to be one love."

@highchieobo said:

"Una no go leave this davido and wizkid."

Another time Davido vibed to Wizkid's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido was spotted on a different occasion singing and vibing to Wizkid's song.

In the video, Skepta’s song with Wizkid titled Energy was playing in the background and Davido was spotted mouthing the words while also making hand motions to show that he was feeling the music.

Seeing as these two music stars keep topping charts and pushing Nigerian music on the foreign scene, a number of fans have used that opportunity to pit them against each other and there have been speculations that all might not be well between them.

