Some residents in Benue state have raised alarm over the continued unprovoked attacks by suspected herdsmen

A survivor of a recent attack narrated how five people including members of the APC were killed by suspected herders

Several states in the country are facing security challenges ranging from herdsmen attacks, banditry, and kidnapping

Benue state - Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were among the five people reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue state on Thursday, June 10.

Vanguard reported that the caretaker state publicity secretary of the party, James Ornguga, confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that one of the officials, Moses Allagh, was the spokesperson of the party in Mbalagh council ward, while the other was the financial secretary.

Ornguga said:

''Of the five persons killed in the attack by armed herders, two of them were party officials from Mbalagh Council Ward.

“Mr. Moses Allagh was the Public Relations Officer of the APC in Mbalagh Ward, whole Simon Ugber was the Financial Secretary.''

A survivor of the attack, one Nyitamen Iorzer, disclosed that the incident occurred around 7am when they were on the way to their respective farms.

He said

“They opened fire on us and killed five persons. It took the grace of God for me to escape with one other person.’’

The police spokesperson in Benu state, Catherine Anene, confirmed that the corpses of the five victims had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi.

Buhari blames foreigners for attacks in Nigeria

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, stated that Nigerian cattle rearers do not carry anything more than sticks and cutlasses to gather herbs for their cattle.

that the president in his conversation with journalists during an Arise TV interview insisted that herdsmen of Nigerian origin do not use sophisticated weapons such as AK-47.

The Nigerian leader identified the herdsmen carrying such sophisticated weapons as those from other countries.

The president tells governors to take charge of security in their states

In another news, the president sent a timely message to Nigerian governors who are suffering the scourge of attacks from killer herdsmen in their states.

Buhari said that he cannot be everywhere to deal with the raging problem of insecurity in all states

He claimed that governors are more aware of the criminals in their domain than himself, adding that they should not be idle complaining about their challenges.

