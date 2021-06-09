- The killing of 20 persons in Iganga, Oyo state has angered many people including members of the House of Reps

- As a result of this, the lawmakers asked the country's security leadership to launch an investigation and arrest those behind it

- The lawmakers said it can lead to anarchy if the federal government folds its arms and does nothing about the killings

Abuja, FCT - Many Nigerians are not happy with the killings of innocent people in Igangan, Oyo state. Some members of the House of Representatives are not left out also.

They are really angry over the killings of over 20 people by gunmen, The Nation reports.

The lawmakers urged the Inspector General of Police to arrest and prosecute assailants who invaded the town.

Guardian Newspaper added that the motion was co-sponsored by all the lawmakers from the southwest geopolitical zone.

As a result of this, the southwest caucus in the House of Representatives who seek the unmasking of those behind the killings also asked the APC-led federal government to stem the wave of killings in the region and across the country.

According to the caucus, failure to halt the trend of attacks and killings could herald anarchy.

Growing security crises might escalate

Also, Southwest Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) advised the FG to seek assistance from the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) in tackling insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war.

Gbajabiamila also warned that if the situation continues unabated, the country might just be living on borrowed time.

He, however, stated that recent recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

Also, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has asked the federal government to grant southwest governors the powers to equip their respective Amotekun operatives with sophisticated firearms like AK-47.

On Tuesday, June 8, the governor made the suggestion in response to the recent Igangan mayhem where dozens of indigenes were killed by suspected armed herdsmen.

According to Governor Makinde, the operations of Amotekun in tackling criminality continues to be limited because the operatives do not have sophisticated weapons to match that of criminal elements.

