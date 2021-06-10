A video of a Rolls Royce parked by the roadside in Dubai, has left social media users buzzing with reaction

The man who shared the video online, revealed it was randomly parked and ignored by passers-by

Recording the video, he called out Davido for making a big deal out of the car but social media users are not having it

Weeks after getting a 2021 Roll Royce for himself, Davido still has people talking and one of them is a Dubai-based Nigerian man.

The man who is yet-to-be-identified recorded a video of a Rolls Royce car randomly parked by the roadside.

Davido purchased a new ride. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, he can be heard pointing out the fact that people passing by didn't bother to pay special attention to the fancy car.

He added that despite how randomly the car was parked, Davido made a big deal when he purchased his own.

Watch video below:

Reactions

The video sparked mixed reactions from social media users, many of whom accused the unidentified man of being jealous.

Check out some comments below:

wow_ng:

"He’s just hating, it’s Parked there but you still can’t afford it bruh! I’m proud of @davido Abeg !! If e easy run am."

7onye:

"Say na randomly parked, before them go park am for person head?"

dayochino:

"Na for Inside your bedroom them 4 pack am b4 Set awon James brown ‍♂️"

tipsykelvano:

"When you touch you go know say person de reason am. You think it’s there by itself?"

zvynbaker:

"You sef buy am pack for roadside na. You dey trek for Dubai. Lecturer."

kecy__chuks:

"Where them go park the car before?? "

seunpizzle_:

"You brake the side mirror now you go know how much he cost sharp you think say you wise "

Recall Davido got his fans gushing when he shared photos of the brand new Rolls Royce he bought for himself. The father of three stated that people rise by lifting others up.

However, he noted that the people who are lifting others should not also forget to reward themselves.

According to the Blow My Mind crooner, he just got his first Rolls Royce, noting that it's a 2021 edition.

Source: Legit