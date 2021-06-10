- Kim Kardashian has been challenged to a fight by professional fighter Amanda Nunes

- The UFC champion from Brazil holds two titles and has not lost a fight since 2014

- A fight between Kim and Nunes was compared to the recent boxing bout between Mayweather and a YouTube star

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been called out by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes (r) challenged Kim Kardashian to a fight. Photos: Kim Kardashian and Amanda Nunes.

Via social media, the decorated fighter from Brazil dared Kim to face her in the octagon.

Nunez, who holds two titles as the UFC bantamweight and featherweight world champion, told the 40-year-old star to step up for a fight.

The debate started when UFC president Dana White expressed his disapproval for Floyd Mayweather’s fight with YouTube star Logan Paul.

White compared the fight to Kim fighting Nunes.

“Think about this. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be? It would be huge. It would be the biggest, but give me a break,” he said.

Nunes grabbed the chance to ask Kim for a fight.

"Hey Kim Kardashian, let’s do this?" Nunes wrote.

A fight between Kim and Nunes would be vastly mismatched as the professional fighter is on a 12-fight winning spree spanning back to 2014.

Nunes famously defeated Ronda Rousey before the latter joined WWE.

Twitter users had a field day with the suggestion of a fight between Kim and Nunes. Here are some of the comments:

@Lee_MacMMA:

"Amanda, be careful. Kim K is good with her hands and even better off her back."

@Brane49:

"Amanda could take on all the sisters at the same time, with one hand tied behind her back and still win."

@Chris76985971

"Leave that girl be. It would be more exciting to see you fight Kanye West."

@NadGamerr

"Oh no, please God!"

@TeamHafeeds:

"The day this happens is the day I stop watching UFC."

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian West and her family caught the dreaded COVID-19 virus which resulted in them shutting down filming.

It all came out in the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim explained how the family caught the virus while she had been studying for her second shot at the 'baby bar' exam.

