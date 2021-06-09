- Sophia Momodu has been lovingly celebrated by her darling daughter, Imade, as she clocks a new age

- The little one shared a picture of her mummy on Instagram accompanied with a heart-melting note to her

- Imade’s followers also flooded the comment section to join her in celebrating her mother’s birthday

Singer Davido’s daughter, Imade, recently got members of the internet community gushing with her special birthday shout out to mother, Sophia Momodu.

A beautiful picture of Sophia was posted on Imade’s official Instagram page and it was accompanied with a short and sweet message.

Imade pens sweet note to mum Sophia Momodu on her birthday. Photo: @therealimadeadeleke

The little girl submitted that her mum is the best anyone could ask for. She also wished her mum a happy birthday celebration, noting that she loves her.

Imade’s message read:

"Happy birthday to the best Mother a girl could ever ask for I love you mommy @thesophiamomodu ❤️"

See the post below:

Followers of the little girl didn’t leave her to do the celebration all alone. Many flooded the comment section to join her in wishing her mum a happy birthday.

Read comments sighted below:

prettyjennifer_ike said:

"Happy birthday queen mother."

cathynass said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful mum."

thicklawson said:

"Happy birthday sis long life and prosperity."

iamprela said:

"Happy birthday yummy mummy."

christineady said:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Mama."

Also reacting to her daughter's post, Sophia wrote:

"Thank you baby love."

