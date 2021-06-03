- A Twitter user, Daniel Regha, has advised BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon, to beg his colleague, Erica, for forgiveness

- According to Regha, Laycon did his best to tarnish Erica’s image during the BBNaija show and karma is real

- This all started when Laycon took to his page to lament about being dragged online after his trip to Liberia

Big Brother Nigeria 2020 winner, Laycon, was recently advised by a Twitter user, Daniel Regha, after he took to his page to lament about the treatment he received from people on his return to Nigeria from Liberia.

Taking to his Twitter page, Laycon claimed that he left Liberia with high hopes and thoughts on how much he had missed Nigeria. However, after landing in Abuja, he saw that people online had been talking down on his name.

Between a Twitter user and Laycon who advised him to apologise to Erica.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“You know I left Liberia this morning thinking of Nigeria and how much I miss everything here. I landed in Abuja after multiple hours of connecting flights and turbulence, came online to see my own people talking down on my name.

...And so they spoke...”

See the tweet below:

In no time, Daniel Regha who has gained quite a reputation for giving unsolicited advice to mostly celebrities was on hand to dish his daily dose of counsel to Laycon.

Regha advised the reality star to beg another BBNaija colleague, Erica, for forgiveness. According to him, Laycon had tried to tarnish her image during the show because he was overly ambitious and wanted to win.

He wrote:

“Laycon, I don't applaud the critics but when u tried tarn!shing Erica's reputati¤n in BBN cos u were overly ambitious to win the show which made people talk d¤wn on her name, u f¤rgot karma exists; Go ask her & the people u have wronged for forgiveness. All the best in ur career.”

See below:

In no time, fans of both Erica and Laycon took to the comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

Vea claimed Laycon was fond of playing the pity card:

Omodolapo advised Laycon to ignore criticism:

Idowu had good things to say about Laycon and Erica:

Interesting.

Source: Legit