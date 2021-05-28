Being a part of the Nigerian entertainment industry is no doubt akin to having a fast life and not many people are able to give up the glitz and glamour for a more divine calling.

A number of talented individuals saw their life transform from ordinary to extraordinary after they gained celebrity status. Many times, they attain a god-like personality with numerous fans ready to do their every bidding.

It comes as no surprise that it becomes great news when some of these stars decide to no longer pursue the fast life that comes with their celebrity status and give their lives to God.

Some Nigerian celebs decided to focus on their relationship with God. Photos: @chidinmaekile, @iambangalee, @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

In recent times, two of Nigeria’s top music personalities announced that they had given their lives to Christ. This is why Legit.ng is shining the spotlight on some celebrities who at one point in their careers declared themselves born again.

1. Obiwon Obiora:

Popular Nigerian singer, Obiwon, decided to abandon secular music for gospel in 2008. This was after he had churned hit songs like Onyinye and Obi’mu’o.

In 2017, he graduated from the RCCG bible school. He took to social media to share the good news with fans.

2. Chidinma Ekile:

In May 2021, talented Nigerian singer, Chidinma, announced that she had quit secular music and was now a minister for Christ. Not stopping there, she also made sure her social media profile reflected the change.

3. Julius Agwu:

Top Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, gave his life to Christ after he survived a near-death experience. The funny man battled brain cancer.

4. Patience Ozokwor:

This popular veteran actress that is also sometimes called Mama G might have been known for her role as a wicked mother-in-law in movies but that was a long time ago. The movie star’s life has now taken a turn around as she propagates the gospel with her lifestyle.

She even went viral on social media for sharing her views on Christianity and saying weaves are dedicated to shrines.

5. Eucharia Anunobi:

In addition to being an actress, she has also gained prominence for being a pastor. According to her, being a preacher doesn’t affect her job as a filmmaker.

6. Dbanj:

Popular Nigerian singer, Dbanj, recently declared at a Christian concert in Abuja that he was born again. He shared the story of how God restored him after he lost his son.

Interesting.

