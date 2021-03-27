- A little girl's 'determination to enrol' in a school has finally paid off

- The little girl identified as Amatala Musa was said to always hang around the premises of the said school with a book in hand

- Amatala caught the attention of the school owner the day she wore her brother's oversized school uniform, shorts and shoes to her usual spot

A little's girl habit of hanging around the school premises with a book in hand has been rewarded by the school itself.

The school, a non-profit institution identified as Not Forgotten Initiative, recently enrolled Amatala Musa as a pupil.

In a statement made on its Twitter handle, @nfischool said the girl was fond of loitering around the school premises under the sun, with a book in her hand.

They had talked to her mum about it as they weren't admitting any student at that time but it didn't stop Amatala from coming around every time.

The last straw, perhaps, that broke the camel's back was when she showed up again in her older brother's uniform, shorts and oversized shoes.

According to their account, they saw determination and a child with a great desire to learn and gave her the chance.

The story warmed hearts on social media and gained huge traction. Nigerians hailed the school for identifying and helping the toddler's desire to be educated.

@mshelbwala said:

"Great! Please keep us posted on her progress and needs.

"She sure would need her own set of uniforms and books.

"Let's make her comfortable!"

@BabtunApps remarked:

"Excellent! This is how Prof. Wole Soyinka started school, as he recounts in his memoir, Aké: The Years of Childhood."

Kind-hearted individuals offered made cash donations and gifts to the school to support the little girl.

In a subsequent tweet, the school announced that they had received N120k for the girl's support.

Another offered to get young Amatala a pair of sandals and some wanted to volunteer their services for the school.

Not Forgotten Initiative is a non-profit school set up with the sole purpose of providing free access to quality education to vulnerable children and it is located in Abuja.

