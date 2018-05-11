When is Mother's Day in Nigeria 2022: mark your calendars

As soon as May begins, many people start asking themselves, "When is Mother's Day?" Although some may know exactly when this special holiday is, others are usually confused about its exact date, especially because the day falls on different dates each year.

Do not worry if you don't know precisely when the holiday is this year. You are not alone. Luckily for you, this article will give you all the details about the holiday.

So, when is Mothers Day in Nigeria this year? Find out below.

When is Mother's Day in Nigeria?

There isn't a specific date for the holiday in Nigeria. For example, this year, the country celebrated the holiday on Sunday, 19th March 2022.

But why does the Mother's Day date differ from year to year?

The date is different due to Easter, which is different from one year to another, and it is determined by the lunar calendar.

Mother's Day falls on the fourth Sunday of the Lent period. The day originated from the tradition whereby people who returned to their home town were expected to visit their "mother" church. On this day, Christians were able to return to their hometowns to celebrate and pray. On the way back, they would pick flowers to give their moms.

The USA has had a significant influence on Mother's Day, as it separated the day from religion and rebranded it as a day to celebrate moms. These days, international Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

Is Mother's Day on the same day every year?

In many countries, such as the USA, Canada, and Australia, the holiday is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, the holiday will be celebrated on 9th May. In others, the holiday might not be as popular, or it falls on a different date, depending on the country.

What gifts are the best for Mother's Day?

There is no particular answer to this question. The best gift you can give your mom is your love. Some people give their mom flowers on this day, while others opt for other items, such as:

Bags;

Jewellery;

Journals and diaries;

Fancy socks;

Skincare products;

Shoes;

Wine;

Picture frames.

Remember, though, that the size or value of your present does not matter. It's the thought that counts.

Mom quotes for Mother's Day

Here are some beautiful quotes about moms and the special place they hold in their children's hearts:

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." - George Eliot

“Moms are the people who know us the best and love us the most.” - Unknown

“Mom: a title just above queen.” - Unknown

"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." -William Makepeace Thackeray

“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” -Lady Gaga

"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." - Mitch Albom

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Meymillod

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." -Maya Angelou

"A mother's happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories." - Honore de Balzac

"When is Mother's Day?" - you now have the answer to this question and have hopefully learnt an interesting fact or two about this special occasion.

