A teenage gunman forced entry into Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon on Thursday, killing three young children and an adult teacher

A community member who witnessed the attack pursued the suspect into the school building, fatally shooting him before police arrived

A 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher were rushed to hospital with critical injuries as authorities launched a wide investigation

Three children and a teacher died on Thursday after a 16-year-old gunman opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, in an attack that ended when an armed community member chased the suspect into the building and shot him dead.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said at an evening press conference that Deschutes County dispatch received its first call at 12:59 p.m. local time from someone in a vehicle who said they were being fired upon by a person carrying a long gun. Within minutes, dozens of additional 911 calls flooded in as the shooter broke through the school's locked doors. A tone alert went out to all local law enforcement at 1 p.m., and the school was ordered into lockdown one minute later.

Details of the elementary school shooting in Oregon Photo Credit: Getty Image

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Officers reached the scene at 1:02 p.m., only three minutes after that first call, and quickly discovered that an unidentified community member had already engaged and killed the suspect. That individual had witnessed the gunman enter the school and chose to pursue him inside. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek later praised the unnamed person, saying they had "heroically intervened to stop further loss of life."

US shooting: Victims and the injured

The three children who died were aged 5, 8 and 11. An adult teacher also lost their life. Krantz confirmed that the families of all four victims had been notified, though none of the victims were publicly named. A 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher were taken to St. Charles Medical Centre in Bend with critical injuries.

Silver Rail Elementary serves students from kindergarten through grade five and has more than 400 students and over 40 staff members. Officials did not say how far into the building the shooter advanced before he was stopped.

US elementary school shooting: Investigation under way

Authorities identified the suspect only as a 16-year-old Bend resident and did not disclose his name. Police said they had not yet confirmed whether he had any prior connection to the school. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ran an urgent trace on the long gun used in the attack, and results were received Thursday evening, according to a source close to the investigation. How the teenager gained access to the weapon remains unclear.

Under Oregon law, individuals must be at least 18 to purchase rifles and shotguns. Minors may legally possess such firearms with parental consent for activities like hunting or target practice.

Krantz said a large law enforcement presence would remain at the school for several days, adding: "This is going to be a long investigation."

All schools in the Bend-La Pine Schools district cancelled classes and activities on Friday. Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler called it an "awful day for our community," saying a school "should be a safe place where children can learn and feel secure."

Shooter forces himself into a US elementary school, killing 3 children Photo Credit: Getty Images

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