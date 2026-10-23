Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score and assist in Ajax's UEFA Conference League win over Atalanta

A journalist praised Arokodare's personality during a post-match press conference, and his response sent the room laughing

Ajax coach Michel Sanchez also had words for Arokodare after the striker's man-of-the-match display against Atalanta

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare showed a rarely seen side of his personality at a post-match press conference following Ajax's UEFA Conference League victory over Atalanta, drawing laughter from everyone in the room with a quick-witted exchange.

Arokodare had come off the bench to put his stamp on the game, scoring Ajax's opening goal and setting up Abdellah Ouazane for the second goal.

Tolu Arokodare during his post-match conference after Ajax win. Photo by Rene Nijhuis.

Source: Getty Images

The result gave the Dutch club their first three points of the competition after losing their opening match to Hajduk Split.

Arokodare cracks journalists at presser

During his post-match media duties, a journalist named William took a moment to commend the Nigerian forward on his character.

“I just want to say that you’re a very nice guy, because you have no big ego and you give compliments to other players; it's just amazing,” William said in a video shared by Voetbal Primeur.

Arokodare did not miss a beat.

“Thank you very much. Can everybody please be like William,” he responded, sending the room into laughter.

The clip quickly illustrated a playful, self-aware side of the striker that supporters do not often get to see beyond his performances on the pitch.

Ajax coach praises Arokodare

Ajax head coach Michel Sanchez was equally complimentary after Arokodare's man-of-the-match display.

"Tolu is a special player, as I have already said, and I have a very good relationship with him," Sanchez said, via ESPN.

The 25-year-old is currently at Ajax on loan from EFL Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Eredivisie club holding an option to sign him permanently at the end of the arrangement.

Arokodare reveals Osimhen inspiration

Legit.ng previously reported that Arokodare confirmed that Victor Osimhen was the inspiration behind his gesture towards his injured teammate Kasper Dolberg.

Dolberg underwent knee surgery, and after Arokodare scored in the first match after the international break, he held the striker’s jersey up to the fans.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng