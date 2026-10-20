Reports claim Manchester City could face a massive points deduction severe enough to send them down from the Premier League

The punishment is said to stem from the club's guilty verdict on over 100 charges tied to financial rule breaches over nine seasons

Premier League chiefs are reportedly pushing to confirm Man City's fate before the appeal outcome is revealed

Manchester City are facing the prospect of relegation from the Premier League after reports emerged that the club could receive a dramatic points deduction as punishment for more than 100 breaches of the league's financial rules.

Premier League executives are keen to announce a punishment before the outcome of Man City's appeal is made public.

Manchester City could face a significant points deduction that would effectively condemn them to relegation to the Championship. Photo by Peter Bryne

Source: Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the most likely sanction, the report says, is a heavy points deduction that would make it virtually impossible for the club to avoid the drop.

More damaging still, the report suggests Man City could face a second points deduction that would keep them out of the top flight for an additional year, effectively trapping them in the Championship for two seasons.

What Man City were found guilty of

The independent commission found Man City guilty of all charges relating to serious financial rule breaches across a nine-season window, from 2009 to 2018.

The commission also found the club guilty of most charges related to failing to cooperate with the Premier League's investigation.

Among the findings, Man City were accused of structuring "sham" commercial deals with sponsors to conceal approximately £900 million during the period under review.

The Premier League alleged the club "systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade."

Man City have consistently denied all wrongdoing, insisting they hold "irrefutable evidence" clearing their name.

The club lodged an appeal on October 1 and have vowed to be "relentless" in fighting the charges.

When a verdict is expected

Under a new fast-track appeal process, Man City's case must be heard within 12 weeks of the appeal being lodged, with a verdict to follow within 30 days.

That timeline puts a resolution somewhere around the Christmas period or early in the New Year.

The club may contest that schedule, however, arguing the accelerated process was introduced this year and should not apply to charges that were originally brought in 2023.

Outright expulsion from the Premier League is described in the report as "unlikely," given the disruption it would cause to the EFL.

The suggestion is that after any major punishment is handed down, Man City should be "allowed to rebuild."

SunSport journalist Martin Lipton has publicly called for an 80-point deduction combined with a £100 million fine.

On the pitch, Man City remain in strong shape.

Enzo Maresca's side sit top of the Premier League table after winning all seven of their opening games this season, bidding to reclaim the title they last won in 2024 before Arsenal pipped them last campaign.

Man City's rivals are understood to be pressing hard for the case to be settled before the current season concludes.

Guardiola pens letter to Man City

Legit.ng previously reported about Pep Guardiola’s public message of support for Man City after an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 financial breaches.

The commission said City gained about £830 million through inflated sponsorship and revenue between 2009 and 2018. With possible sanctions ranging from title stripping to expulsion from the Premier League, the club says it will challenge the findings.

Source: Legit.ng