Coventry City manager Frank Lampard gave an update on Taiwo Awoniyi after the striker completed his three-match ban

Awoniyi was suspended following a red card during Coventry City's 5-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion

The Super Eagles forward also featured for Nigeria in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers during the international break

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that Taiwo Awoniyi is available for selection again after completing his three-match suspension, with the Nigerian striker in contention to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Awoniyi was shown a red card during Coventry City's heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, ruling him out for three matches.

Taiwo Awoniyi set to return to action after three-match suspension. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

He served his suspension in two Premier League games and the Carabao Cup fixture against Aston Villa. Lampard says the forward is now back in the fold and ready to contribute.

Lampard's update on Awoniyi

Speaking on the striker's return, Lampard was positive about what Awoniyi had been doing before the ban disrupted his momentum.

"Taiwo has missed his three games, he's back in, we bought him for a reason. I think he was doing pretty well before the red card and missing the games," Lampard said via All Nigeria Soccer.

The Coventry manager's words suggest the club remains confident in the striker's ability to deliver, and that the suspension came at an unfortunate time given how well Awoniyi had been settling into his role.

While serving his ban at club level, Awoniyi was not idle. The Super Eagles forward travelled on international duty during the break, representing Nigeria in two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

That run of games will have helped him maintain match sharpness ahead of his return to Championship action, with Coventry looking to build on their momentum going into the Tottenham clash.

Lampard's side will be hoping Awoniyi can hit the ground running and recapture the form he was showing before his suspension, as the club looks to put that Brighton defeat firmly behind them.

Alan Shearer defends Awoniyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Alan Shearer defended Awoniyi after the Nigerian forward was shown a straight red card during Coventry City’s loss to Brighton.

The Premier League all-time top scorer claimed that the striker’s arms were in a natural position for a striker contesting for an aerial ball.

Source: Legit.ng