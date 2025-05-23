Protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja urging a visa ban on former NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari over alleged multi-billion dollar corruption

The Young Professionals Forum accused Kyari of misappropriating $4 billion meant for refinery repairs and petitioned U.S. officials to block his entry

Kyari has been declared wanted by the EFCC, with activists claiming he is evading justice despite professing readiness to cooperate

A group of Nigerian professionals and civil society activists on Friday staged a peaceful protest outside the United States Embassy in Abuja, calling for a visa ban on Mele Kolo Kyari, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The protesters, under the umbrella of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria, submitted a petition to Ambassador Richard M. Mills Jr., requesting that Kyari be denied entry into the United States over what they described as "serious and ongoing corruption investigations."

Kyari has come under relentless pressure and opposition since President Tinubu relieved him of his duties. Photo: FB/NNPC

Source: Original

Kyari accused of mismanagement

Led by Barrister Sambari Benjamin, the forum accused Kyari of being at the center of a financial scandal involving the mismanagement of over $4 billion purportedly earmarked for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna.

The group alleged that during his tenure, Kyari failed to account for the funds, and also withheld critical revenue remittances from the federal government.

According to the petition, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has named Kyari among 14 individuals wanted in connection with financial crimes linked to the state-owned oil corporation.

The protesters claimed that despite publicly declaring his willingness to cooperate with authorities, Kyari has yet to present himself to the EFCC, raising suspicions about his intentions and whereabouts.

“Our appeal to the U.S. government is simple,” said Benjamin during the protest.

“Do not offer safe haven to individuals facing credible allegations of grand corruption. We believe this action will reflect America's stated commitment to global accountability.”

Petition seeks travel ban for NNPC boss

The petition further argued that allowing Kyari to travel freely amid an unresolved investigation would send the wrong signal both domestically and internationally, potentially undermining Nigeria’s efforts to combat corruption in its most vital economic sector.

NNPC boss was accused of mishandling the funds assigned for the rehabilitation of the state's defunct refineries. Photo: FB/Mele Kyari

Source: Facebook

Mele Kyari, who served as the head of the NNPCL until recently, has not publicly responded to the latest wave of allegations.

His last official statements emphasized his commitment to due process and cooperation with authorities.

The protest marks a growing trend among civic groups in Nigeria who are leveraging international diplomatic channels to demand accountability from public figures accused of corruption.

The U.S. Embassy has not yet issued a formal response to the petition.

Thousands storm AGF's office in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that thousands of demonstrators flooded the premises of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Tuesday to demand immediate legal action against Mele Kyari, the recently dismissed Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The protest, spearheaded by a civic coalition known as Concerned Citizens Against Corruption, urged the Attorney General of the Federation to launch a comprehensive probe into NNPCL’s financial operations over the last five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng