Live Updates: LGA Election Begins in Osun State as Adeleke Rejects AGF, Police’s Advice
The Osun state government has gone ahead with the local government election against the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, who noted that the election would be illegal since the Court of Appeal has reinstated the sacked local government chairmen.
There has been a crisis in the state over the judgment of the Court of Appeal when the reinstated council chairmen tried to resume office but were attacked by the opposition. According to the police, six people died in the attack and security agencies have warned against the Saturday, February 22 local government election.
See the statement from the state government here:
Moment Adeleke hailed at polling unit
Governor Ademola Adeleke has been seen being hailed at the polling unit where he cast his vote in the ongoing LG election.
See the video here:
Governor Adeleke votes in Osun LG poll
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has cast his vote in the ongoing local government election.
He said:
"Local government elections are the closest to the grassroots, and getting it right starts with electing the right leaders. Together, we will make Osun great."
See the governor's tweet here:
Voting commence in Osun LG election
Olalekan Badmus, Governor Ademola Adeleke has shared images of voters in the Osun LG election, however, he did mention the locations where the pictures were taken.
The police and the attorney general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi, have warned that the election was against the judgment of the Court of Appeal.
See the pictures here:
