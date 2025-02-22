The Osun state government has gone ahead with the local government election against the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, who noted that the election would be illegal since the Court of Appeal has reinstated the sacked local government chairmen.

There has been a crisis in the state over the judgment of the Court of Appeal when the reinstated council chairmen tried to resume office but were attacked by the opposition. According to the police, six people died in the attack and security agencies have warned against the Saturday, February 22 local government election.

Osun state government has continued with local government elections against AGF and police's advice Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

See the statement from the state government here: