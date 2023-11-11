Global site navigation

Local editions

Imo Governorship Election 2023: Sorting, Counting of Votes Begin at Polling Units: Live Updates
Politics

Imo Governorship Election 2023: Sorting, Counting of Votes Begin at Polling Units: Live Updates

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Voting has ended, and sorting and counting of votes have started in some of the polling units in the Imo state 2023 governorship election.

Stay tuned as we bring live updates of the sorting and counting of ballots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in real time.

Imo state governorship election 2023
Sorting and counting of votes have started in the Imo governorship election 2023. Photo credits: Hope Uzodimma, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Senator Athan Achonu
Source: Facebook

Note: Refresh your browser to get the latest updates.

3:10 PM

Amauda village hall polling unit, Amaimo ward, Ikeduru LGA, Imo state.

APC - 16

PDP - 14

Registered voters - 55

Accredited voters - 30

3:09 PM

PDP Wins First Polling Unit in Imo

PDP - 77

APC - 17

Labour Party - 4

Nov 10 3:40 PM

Imo 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders

INEC's data shows that 17 candidates and political parties are participating in the Imo governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.

  • Hope Uzodimma (APC)
  • Samuel Anyanwu (PDP)
  • Athan Achonu (Labour Party)
  • Tony Ejiogu (APGA)
  • Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (AA)
Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel