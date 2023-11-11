Imo Governorship Election 2023: Sorting, Counting of Votes Begin at Polling Units: Live Updates
Voting has ended, and sorting and counting of votes have started in some of the polling units in the Imo state 2023 governorship election.
Stay tuned as we bring live updates of the sorting and counting of ballots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in real time.
Note: Refresh your browser to get the latest updates.
Amauda village hall polling unit, Amaimo ward, Ikeduru LGA, Imo state.
APC - 16
PDP - 14
Registered voters - 55
Accredited voters - 30
PDP Wins First Polling Unit in Imo
PDP - 77
APC - 17
Labour Party - 4
Imo 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
INEC's data shows that 17 candidates and political parties are participating in the Imo governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Hope Uzodimma (APC)
- Samuel Anyanwu (PDP)
- Athan Achonu (Labour Party)
- Tony Ejiogu (APGA)
- Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (AA)