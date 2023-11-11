Bayelsa Governorship Election 2023: Sorting, Counting of Votes Begin at Polling Units: Live Updates
Voting has ended, and sorting and counting of votes have started in some of the polling units in the Bayelsa state 2023 governorship election.
Stay tuned as we bring live updates of the sorting and counting of ballots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in real time.
Bayelsa 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
Here are the key contenders in the Saturday, November 11 Bayelsa 2023 governorship elections:
INEC's data shows that 16 candidates and political parties are participating in the Bayelsa governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Douye Diri (PDP)
- Timipre Sylva (APC)
- Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party)
- Waibodei Subiri (APGA)
- Warmate Jones (Accord Party)