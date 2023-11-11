Voting has ended, and sorting and counting of votes have started in some of the polling units in the Bayelsa state 2023 governorship election.

Stay tuned as we bring live updates of the sorting and counting of ballots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in real time.

Sorting, counting of votes begin in the Bayelsa governorship election 2023. Photo credits: Douye Diri, Engr Udengs Eradiri, Timipre Marlin Sylva

Source: Facebook

Note: Refresh your browser to get the latest updates.