Tinubu's Subsidy Removal: NLC Begins Nationwide Protests (Live Update)
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has begun its protests across the country against President Bola Tinubu's inaugural pronouncement that "subsidy is gone".
Since the pronouncement, the cost of living, particularly food and transportation, have increased in price due to the sudden increase in the price of fuel by the oil marketers.
We will push Tinubu out with our protest
The organised labour have vowed to "push out" President Bola Tinubu out of power if his administration failed to heed to their demands.
Igboji Chidi, the Chairman of the TUC in Ebonyi State, made the comment while addressing protesters in Abakaliki, the state capital.
NLC protesters breaks National Assembly gate, makes way into premises
Protesting NLC members have broken down the gate of the national assembly in Abuja and made their way into its premises.
Channels Television in a report on Wednesday, disclosed the incident on day one of the anti-subsidy removal protest by the organised Labour.
We want N200k minimum wage, NLC tells Tinubu
The NLC has demanded for the upward review of the minimum wage to N200 thousand naira.
Ayuba Suleiman, NLC Chairman in Kaduna State, during the protest of the union on Wednesday, also demanded that the government should return the fuel subsidy that was said to be killing the country's economy.
Oyo Labour joins nationwide protest
The Oyo State chapter of the organised labour has joined the nationwide protest of the union against the fuel subsidy removal by President Tinubu.
Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, disclosed that members of the union met at the entrance of the state's secretariat with heavy security.
NLC blocks vehicle movement in Cross River
Members of the Organised Labour in Cross River State convene at the Mary Slessor Roundabout in Calabar, the state capital over the anti-subsidy removal protest.
The workers in their numbers were seen singing protest songs and dancing to register their grievances.
NLC experiences low turn out of members in Imo protest
The Imo state chapter of the NLC has joined the nationwide protest of the labour going on across the country.
However, a video of the protest that was shared by Channels on Wednesday showed that many of the union's members did not come out for the protest.
NLC, TUC President lead protest in Abuja
Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are leading the anti-subsidy removal protest in Abuja, the Nigeria's capital.
According to The Nation, the organised labour and civil society oganisations, converged at the unity fountain in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, as early as 7am.
NLC Blocks Roads, Stages Freedom Walk, Video Shows
The NLC in Lagos has been seen in a viral video singing solidarity songs.
According to the union, the president should revert the fuel subsidy removal, even as many analysts have said the subsidy payment killing the country's economy.
NLC members converge in Lagos, begin strike
The members of the NLC in Lagos begin their protest against the removal of the fuel subsidy on Wednesday, August 2.
According to pictures shared by The Cable on Twitter, the protesters gathered under heavy security.