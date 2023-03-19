Plateau State Governorship Election Results 2023: Live Updates As Announced by INEC
The 2023 governorship election is currently being conducted in 28 out of 34 states across Nigeria with Plateau state inclusive.
Plateau state has 17 LGAs: Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Bassa, Kanam, Barakin Ladi, Quai'an-Pam, Wase, Langtang North, Langtang South, Pankshin, Shendam, Riyom, Mikang, Kanke, Mangu and Bokkos.
In Plateau, there are six political parties contesting to wrestle power in order to clinch the number one seat in the state.
However, three political parties have been prominent since the campaign process with their respective candidates.
They include Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party and Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party.
BOKKOS LGA
PRIM. SCHOOL, DAFFO 31/03/03/010 Ward: DAFFO
Total Number of Registered Voters: 750
Total number of accredited voters: 252
Valid votes: 252
APC: 85
LP: 15
PDP: 151
BASSA LGA
KAKUNKA 31/02/05/006 Ward: JENGRE
Total Number of Registered Voters: 830
Total number of accredited voters: 269
Valid votes: 266
APC: 160
LP: 5
PDP: 100
PANKSHIN LGA
MEL 31/13/01/023 Ward: CHIP
Total Number of Registered Voters: 170
Total number of accredited voters: 165
Valid votes: 164
PDP: 52
APC: 34
LP: 78
TONGFOM I 31/13/07/006 Ward: LANKAN
Total Number of Registered Voters: 365
Total number of accredited voters: 148
Valid votes: 144
APC: 48
LP: 47
PDP: 49
KANAM LGA
FIEL 31/07/06/002 Ward: GUMSHER
Total Number of Registered Voters: 1,152
Total number of accredited voters: 614
Valid votes: 614
PDP: 346
APC: 258
LP: 10