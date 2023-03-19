The 2023 governorship election is currently being conducted in 28 out of 34 states across Nigeria with Plateau state inclusive.

Plateau state has 17 LGAs: Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Bassa, Kanam, Barakin Ladi, Quai'an-Pam, Wase, Langtang North, Langtang South, Pankshin, Shendam, Riyom, Mikang, Kanke, Mangu and Bokkos.

In Plateau, there are six political parties contesting to wrestle power in order to clinch the number one seat in the state.

The governorship election in Plateau state is a three-horse race between the PDP, APC and the Labour Party. Photo: ThisDay

Source: UGC

However, three political parties have been prominent since the campaign process with their respective candidates.

They include Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party and Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party.