Global site navigation

Local editions

Plateau State Governorship Election Results 2023: Live Updates As Announced by INEC
Politics

Plateau State Governorship Election Results 2023: Live Updates As Announced by INEC

by  Nnenna Ibeh

The 2023 governorship election is currently being conducted in 28 out of 34 states across Nigeria with Plateau state inclusive.

Plateau state has 17 LGAs: Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Bassa, Kanam, Barakin Ladi, Quai'an-Pam, Wase, Langtang North, Langtang South, Pankshin, Shendam, Riyom, Mikang, Kanke, Mangu and Bokkos.

In Plateau, there are six political parties contesting to wrestle power in order to clinch the number one seat in the state.

Plateau state, APC, PDP, Labour Party, 2023 governorship election
The governorship election in Plateau state is a three-horse race between the PDP, APC and the Labour Party. Photo: ThisDay
Source: UGC

However, three political parties have been prominent since the campaign process with their respective candidates.

They include Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party and Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party.

11:25 AM

BOKKOS LGA

PRIM. SCHOOL, DAFFO 31/03/03/010 Ward: DAFFO

Total Number of Registered Voters: 750

Total number of accredited voters: 252

Valid votes: 252

APC: 85

LP: 15

PDP: 151

11:17 AM

BASSA LGA

KAKUNKA 31/02/05/006 Ward: JENGRE

Total Number of Registered Voters: 830

Total number of accredited voters: 269

Valid votes: 266

APC: 160

LP: 5

PDP: 100

11:16 AM

PANKSHIN LGA

MEL 31/13/01/023 Ward: CHIP

Total Number of Registered Voters: 170

Total number of accredited voters: 165

Valid votes: 164

PDP: 52

APC: 34

LP: 78

TONGFOM I 31/13/07/006 Ward: LANKAN

Total Number of Registered Voters: 365

Total number of accredited voters: 148

Valid votes: 144

APC: 48

LP: 47

PDP: 49

11:09 AM

KANAM LGA

FIEL 31/07/06/002 Ward: GUMSHER

Total Number of Registered Voters: 1,152

Total number of accredited voters: 614

Valid votes: 614

PDP: 346

APC: 258

LP: 10

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel