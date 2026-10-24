The US Office of Inspector General has publicly named a Nigerian man as a fugitive in connection with a massive healthcare fraud scheme

Ezechukwu Joshua Ohaka allegedly used a Houston-based company to bill Medicare for wheelchairs and scooters worth over $3.1m (₦4.8bn)

Ohaka reportedly posed as a doctor and is accused of targeting Hurricane Katrina and Rita victims to carry out the scheme

The United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) has declared a Nigerian-born man, Ezechukwu Joshua Ohaka, a federal fugitive, publishing his full name, photograph, and alleged crimes on its official website.

Ohaka, who also goes by the alias "Dr Joshua Ohaka," is wanted on charges of healthcare fraud. He was born on 18 November 1968 and is currently 57 years old.

US names Nigerian man wanted over alleged $3.1m Medicare fraud scheme. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch, oig.hhs.gov

Source: Getty Images

US government: The alleged scheme

According to a federal indictment, Ohaka and a group of co-conspirators submitted fraudulent claims totalling more than $3.1 million (approximately ₦4.8 billion) to Medicare, the US government health insurance programme.

The actual money allegedly received from the fraud is reported to be around $1.08 million (approximately ₦1.67 billion).

Operating through his Houston-based company, Luant & Odera, Inc., Ohaka allegedly billed Medicare for power wheelchairs, motorised scooters, and related accessories that were either medically unnecessary or were never actually delivered to patients.

In certain cases, the indictment states, more expensive equipment was billed to Medicare than what beneficiaries actually received.

US government: Vulnerable victims targeted

The patients involved in the alleged fraud reportedly lacked valid medical prescriptions or had not visited a doctor, failing to meet Medicare's required standards for such equipment.

Prosecutors allege that Ohaka falsely presented himself as a medical doctor to lend credibility to the fraudulent claims.

Particularly troubling is the claim that Ohaka and his associates deliberately targeted Medicare beneficiaries who were living in the paths of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, exploiting vulnerable communities already devastated by natural disasters.

US government: Kickbacks and recruitment

The OIG states that Ohaka allegedly paid kickbacks to recruiters whose role was to bring in Medicare beneficiaries, so that Luant & Odera could then file bogus claims on their behalf.

Ohaka remains at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fugitive Hotline at (888) 476-4453.

View the US HHS IG Facebook post below:

Legit.ng reported that the US had stripped a Nigerian woman of her citizenship after 13 years.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had moved to revoke the citizenship of two Nigerians.

US Secret Service declares Nigerian man wanted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Secret Service had released the name and photos of the Nigerian man on its wanted list.

Iyamu, born on April 20, 1986, is listed on the Secret Service's Newark field office page and is wanted in connection with a case handled by the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey under the Organised Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces programme.

According to the Secret Service listing, Iyamu is alleged to be a member of the Black Axe organisation, also known as the Neo Black Movement of Africa.

Source: Legit.ng