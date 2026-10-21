Malaysia made the Digital Arrival Card mandatory for all foreign visitors arriving in the country from 1 January 2024

The Malaysian Immigration Department listed seven specific categories of travellers who do not need to complete the MDAC before entry

Foreign visitors who are required to fill the MDAC must submit the document within three days before arriving in Malaysia

Malaysia has introduced a mandatory Digital Arrival Card for foreign visitors, but seven categories of travellers are exempt from the requirement.

The Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) became compulsory for all foreign nationals entering the country from 1 January 2024, according to the country's Immigration Department.

Malaysia lists categories of foreigners exempt from filling digital arrival card. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Travellers must complete and submit the card online through the official immigration portal before setting foot in Malaysia.

Malaysia Digital Arrival Card: Who is exempt?

The Immigration Department, under its Security and Passport Division in Putrajaya, published a clear list of those who do not need to fill out the MDAC. The seven exempt categories are:

Citizens of Singapore Diplomatic and official passport holders Malaysia permanent residents and long-term pass holders General Certificate of Identity (GCI) Brunei Darussalam holders Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Facility holders Thailand border pass holders Indonesia cross-border travel document (PLB) holders

All other foreign nationals, regardless of nationality, are required to complete the digital card before travelling to Malaysia.

How to complete the MDAC

The process is straightforward and divided into two steps. First, travellers must complete and submit the MDAC online no earlier than three days before their scheduled arrival in Malaysia. The registration is done through the Immigration Department's official online portal.

Upon arrival, travellers are required to present their MDAC registration confirmation at the immigration counter, alongside their passport, for verification.

The introduction of the MDAC brings Malaysia in line with a growing number of countries that have moved towards digital pre-arrival registration systems as a way to streamline border management and improve the tracking of visitor entries.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng