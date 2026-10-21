Mali's embassy has published the full list of documents required for foreigners seeking citizenship through marriage to a Malian national

The process involves submitting up to nine items, including certified copies, originals, and documents that carry fees of up to $20 each

Certain documents carry specific conditions, including a requirement that a Malian wife's husband's name appear on her Certificate of Nationality

Mali has outlined the exact requirements foreigners must meet to obtain citizenship through marriage to a Malian national, publishing a detailed nine-point document checklist on its official embassy website.

The Mali Embassy in the United States posted the information under its Citizenship by Marriage section, outlining the paperwork applicants must gather before the embassy can process their case.

Mali shares the documents foreigners must have to get citizenship by marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mali: What documents are required

The process begins with:

1. A written application bearing a $10 (N13,321) fiscal stamp, addressed to the Director General of Judicial Affairs and the Seal. The subject line must read: "Request for information regarding the status of my Malian nationality."

2. From there, applicants must provide an original Certificate of Malian Nationality for their Malian spouse, for $20 (N26,643).

3. An additional condition applies to cases involving a Malian wife: her husband's name must appear on that certificate.

4. The embassy also requires a certified copy of the marriage certificate, authenticated by the embassy, for a $10 (N13,321) fee.

5. Additional paperwork includes the Malian spouse's original birth certificate ($20)

6. A certified copy of that spouse's NINA card or consular card ($10)

7. The foreign spouse's original birth certificate

8. A certified copy of the foreign spouse's passport ($10).

9. If children were born of the marriage, the embassy also requires original birth certificates for each child, at $20 per document.

Taken together, the fees for individual documents can add up considerably depending on the family's circumstances, with document fees alone potentially reaching $110 or more before any additional administrative costs.

The Mali Embassy's official citizenship page provides the full breakdown.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland listed six documents foreigners must have before applying for citizenship.

Mali suspends visa for 1 country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mali announced the suspension of entry for US citizens and the categories of travellers exempt from the ban.

The decision comes as diplomatic relations between the two countries worsen, with Bamako saying it is responding to restrictions on Malian nationals. Discover who can still enter Mali and why the government says it may review the measure.

Source: Legit.ng