Singapore's Ministry of Defence has clarified which categories of foreign permanent residents are liable to serve National Service under the Enlistment Act 1970

Males who obtained Singapore Permanent Resident status under the Foreign Student Scheme are required to register and serve NS

A separate group of SPRs holding status under the Professionals/Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers Scheme are administratively exempted from NS

Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has clarified which categories of foreign permanent residents are obligated to serve National Service, drawing a clear line between two distinct groups of Singapore Permanent Residents (SPRs).

According to MINDEF, the Enlistment Act 1970 establishes that both Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents are liable for National Service (NS). However, the specific obligations depend on the scheme under which a person was granted permanent residency.

Singapore calls foreigners with permanent residents to serve in its military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Singapore: Who must serve National Service

Male SPRs who received their permanent resident status through the Foreign Student Scheme (FSS) are required to register and serve NS. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) includes this requirement explicitly in both the invitation letter and the Permanent Residency approval letter sent to applicants under this scheme, meaning recipients are informed of their NS obligations at the point of approval.

In contrast, SPRs who obtained their status through the Professionals/Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers (PTS) Scheme are administratively exempted from NS. This distinction separates those who arrived in Singapore as students from those who came as skilled professionals or workers.

The foreign student scheme explained

The Foreign Student Scheme is designed to grant permanent residency to international students who have studied in Singapore, encouraging them to put down roots in the country after completing their education. By tying NS liability to this particular pathway, Singapore signals that those who benefit from long-term integration through the education system are expected to contribute to national defence on the same terms as citizens.

The clarification from MINDEF underscores Singapore's position that permanent residency is not simply a residential status but carries civic responsibilities, particularly for those who arrived and grew up in the country through the student route.

Read MINDEF's official response on Singapore's national service obligations for foreign permanent residents.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced the salary foreigners must earn to move without a job offer under the talent scheme.

Singapore Permanent Residency: Exemption from National Service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced the two categories of male permanent residents who are exempt from National Service.

Most male citizens and permanent residents must register at 16½ and enlist at 18, with no university study deferment. Find out which residency schemes qualify for an exemption.

Source: Legit.ng