Türkiye has announced the residence permit fees that citizens of four specific countries must pay to qualify for legal stay in 2026

The daily fee for the first month is set at 348.10 Turkish lira, with a minimum and maximum cap applied per permit

Serbia, Fiji, Norway and the Northern Mariana Islands are the four countries placed in a separate fee category by Türkiye

Türkiye has officially announced the residence permit fees that citizens of four countries will be required to pay in 2026, placing them in a distinct category separate from other country groupings.

According to the Turkish authorities, the residence permit fee is calculated on a daily basis for the first month of stay.

Türkiye lists residence permit fee for citizens of 4 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

2026 residence permit fee amount

The stated rate is 348.10 Turkish lira (₦9,358.47) per day, though a floor and ceiling apply. The total fee for the first month cannot fall below 653.70 Turkish lira (₦17,574) and cannot exceed 3,359.90 Turkish lira (₦90,328.93) per permit.

For every subsequent month beyond the first, a flat fee of 2,232.30 Turkish lira (₦60,013.83) applies.

Names of the four countries

Serbia Fiji Norway The Northern Mariana Islands

Türkiye specified that these fee rates apply exclusively to citizens of Serbia, Fiji, Norway and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The official statement described these four territories as countries "not included in any country group," which is what places them under this particular fee structure rather than those governing other nationalities.

The announcement means citizens of these four countries planning to live in Türkiye legally in 2026 must factor these amounts into their applications, with costs rising progressively for longer stays beyond the initial month.

Türkiye outlines medical visa application steps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Türkiye allows foreigners to apply for medical visas to access healthcare and specialised treatments in the country.

Applicants must check their eligibility, choose a suitable hospital or clinic, and contact HealthTürkiye for guidance before paying the applicable visa fees and waiting for their applications to be processed.

Source: Legit.ng