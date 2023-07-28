A Nigerian architect, Akanmu Saheed Olatokunbo, has said constructing buildings with containers is not cheap

Akanmu made a comparison in terms of cost between normal houses and containers and said two to three-room container structures could cost up to N25 million

In an interaction with Legit.ng, the architect said container structures are rarely used as residential buildings

The architect, Akanmu Saheed Olatokunbo, maintained that getting a container constructed into a big building could cost as high as N25 million.

Recently, Legit.ng published a story of some portable buildings that could be lifted and planted anywhere.

The buildings appear to have been constructed with containers, and they were seen being lifted by a crane.

Some netizens who saw the buildings admired them and said it could be cheaper to own such structures instead of building a normal house.

Container structures are not cheaper to construct

However, Akanmu said such moveable shelters are not as cheap as people perceive them to be.

While the cost depends on the size of the structure, the architect told Legit.ng that they are not cheaper, saying it could take N25 million to finish a two to three-room bungalow using containers.

His words:

"They're not cheaper. It could cost an average of N25m, depending on the extent of finishes. Could be more if the exterior is to be cladded for example. Big structures could cost up to N45m to N55m."

Also, Akanmu said such container structures are rarely used as residential buildings by clients.

His words:

"We rarely get anyone interested in using it for home construction. It is usually for public or commercial infrastructures like lounges, beach clubs, restaurants, offices, schools, etc."

Akanmu sent photos of one of the projects constructed by Container Build Nigeria and another by a contractor named Architect Biola, which he said cost up to N35 million. He said he was the one who did the cladding to add beauty to it and colour to it. It is the cladding that makes the container structure really attractive. He said while it could be left uncladded, cladding a container structure makes it more expensive.

