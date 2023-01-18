The Canadian immigration law has highlighted things that travellers from other countries aside from the US can bring into the country

Things like meat and eggs are not allowed, with other food products having conditions that must be met before they are transported

According to the law, biscuits and snacks can be taken from Nigeria to Canada provided they do not contain meat in them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In recent times, there have been videos of people showing off what they were able to transport from Nigeria to other foreign countries.

These videos have become so popular online because Nigerians can relate to the need to have a taste of home even when they are overseas.

Some of the accepted items come with conditions that must be followed. Photo source: Nigerian price, 9jafoods, TikTok/@iam_chloey

Source: UGC

It is very important to note while it is nice to take all you can when travelling to Canada, you need to know the things that are permitted under Canadian law. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at some of the things you can bring into the foreign country.

1. Animal fat or suet

On the Canadian inspection website, there are strict conditions before you can bring it. It said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Permitted only if accompanied into Canada by you (cannot be brought in by mail or courier)."

"Products cooked and shelf-stable (safe at room temperature) and products purchased in a sealed container (such as a glass jar, can, retort pouch, semi-rigid disposable serving dishes for ready-to-eat meals)."

2. Baked snacks and biscuits

Canadian law allows you to bring pastries and biscuits. However, the condition is that they must not contain meat in them.

3. Sweets and other confectionaries

Like those in point 2, the confectionaries must not contain meat. This may cover things like chocolate and other sweetened eatables.

4. Non-alcoholic beverages

Beverages under this group are allowed. There are no restrictions on this at all. But it is important to always check with the Inspection page to see if anything has been updated.

5. Spices, tea, coffee and oils

Food spices, tea and coffee are allowed. No wonder there have been videos of people taking things like ground pepper, ogbono, and okro among other spices.

Always consult AIRS

Another thing worthy of note is that most of those food items are not expected to exceed 20kg in weight. In some cases, you need to consult Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) for permission requirements. When in doubt, always refer to AIRS.

Lady regretted on food items she took to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a video showing what she regretted taking when relocating to Canada.

In the clip, she gave garri and palm oil as some of the food items. She even listed dry okra and cocoyam powder.

Many Nigerians in her comment section were surprised that she would regret travelling with such when they are sought-after items among Africans abroad.

Source: Legit.ng